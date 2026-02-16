Wednesday 2/18: Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands – O California!

It’s been a while since we got a new full release from this two-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year and a two-time GRAMMY nominee! This one is comprised of five originals, five traditionals, and a cover of close friend Alice Gerrard’s “Sweet South Anna River” – blending the many genres that influence her work, from bluegrass to country, jazz, and even a hint of rock. O California! features the stellar musicianship and vocals that define Laurie Lewis and her band: Brandon Godman (fiddle), Hasee Ciaccio (bass), and George Guthrie (banjo, guitar).