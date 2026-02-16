© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 2/18: Laurie Lewis & the Right Hands – O California!

By Martin Anderson
Published February 16, 2026 at 8:33 AM EST

It’s been a while since we got a new full release from this two-time IBMA Female Vocalist of the Year and a two-time GRAMMY nominee! This one is comprised of five originals, five traditionals, and a cover of close friend Alice Gerrard’s “Sweet South Anna River” – blending the many genres that influence her work, from bluegrass to country, jazz, and even a hint of rock. O California! features the stellar musicianship and vocals that define Laurie Lewis and her band: Brandon Godman (fiddle), Hasee Ciaccio (bass), and George Guthrie (banjo, guitar).

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson