Thursday 2/19: Tabitha Meeks – Can’t a Girl Dream?

By Martin Anderson
Published February 16, 2026 at 8:32 AM EST

After growing her dedicated social media following to over 100k in 2025, Nashville-based artist Tabitha Meeks is solidifying her voice as the Queen of Retro Pop. Her music has been used in over 1.3 million Instagram Reels and TikToks, with over 3 billion views, and she is currently touring the U.S. Her throwback sound has been featured across major platforms, including Netflix, Hallmark, CBS, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime. With this album, Tabitha Meeks proves how much fun it can be to take inspiration from the past and transform it into something new and inspiring for today.

As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
