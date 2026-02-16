Thursday 2/19: Tabitha Meeks – Can’t a Girl Dream?

After growing her dedicated social media following to over 100k in 2025, Nashville-based artist Tabitha Meeks is solidifying her voice as the Queen of Retro Pop. Her music has been used in over 1.3 million Instagram Reels and TikToks, with over 3 billion views, and she is currently touring the U.S. Her throwback sound has been featured across major platforms, including Netflix, Hallmark, CBS, Peacock, Paramount+, and Amazon Prime. With this album, Tabitha Meeks proves how much fun it can be to take inspiration from the past and transform it into something new and inspiring for today.