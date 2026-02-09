Wednesday 2/11: Kashus Culpepper – Act I

Have you heard of this country-soul singer yet? Elton John says he sounds like “if Bill Withers made country music.” Some of his primary influences include Hank Williams, Leadbelly, Etta James, Chris Stapleton, and Otis Redding. Country-soul, indeed! He packed his debut album with 18 songs. “I had so many great songs in my brain that showed the timestamp of a point in my music career and what I’m doing as an artist. Also, I didn’t want to hold back songs that I thought would be cool for my next project – I needed to put them out right now. When people listen to it, I want them to know exactly what was in my head at the moment I was creating it. That way it and everything I do that comes after it can always stand on its own.” Marcus King and Sierra Ferrell perform with him on one song each, and co-writers include Brent Cobb, Anderson East, and Natalie Hemby.