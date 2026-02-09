© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 2/12: Jay Buchanan – Weapons of Beauty

By Martin Anderson
Published February 9, 2026 at 8:28 AM EST

The frontman of the Grammy-nominated rock group Rival Sons has released his debut solo album. Produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and written in the solitude of an underground bunker deep in the Mojave Desert, Weapons of Beauty is the result of months of reflection and experimentation—an unfiltered 10-song collection that captures Buchanan’s raw vocals and lived-in storytelling. In addition to this album, Buchanan has just made his acting debut with a role in the new Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson