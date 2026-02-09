Thursday 2/12: Jay Buchanan – Weapons of Beauty

The frontman of the Grammy-nominated rock group Rival Sons has released his debut solo album. Produced by longtime collaborator and Grammy Award-winner Dave Cobb (Chris Stapleton, Jason Isbell) and written in the solitude of an underground bunker deep in the Mojave Desert, Weapons of Beauty is the result of months of reflection and experimentation—an unfiltered 10-song collection that captures Buchanan’s raw vocals and lived-in storytelling. In addition to this album, Buchanan has just made his acting debut with a role in the new Bruce Springsteen biopic Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere.