Monday 2/9: Omar Coleman & Igor Prado – Old New Funky and Blue

We kick off another week of Black History Month with this fine blend of blues, soul, and funk. Omar Coleman is a recipient of the Most Outstanding Musician (harmonica) award from Living Blues Magazine. He was born and raised on Chicago’s West Side, where he was immersed at a young age in the soulful sounds of people like Tyrone Davis and Bobby Rush. A powerhouse vocalist and harmonica player with a commanding stage presence, Coleman is one of today's leading voices in modern Chicago blues with his performances of the past 15 years. Igor Prado is widely regarded as one of the most exciting contemporary blues guitarists on the international scene today. The self-taught, left-handed Prado, who plays a right-handed guitar upside down, delivers scorching solos and vintage tones with an ability to move seamlessly between blues, soul, and funk. Prado hails from Sao Paolo, Brazil.