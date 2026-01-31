© 2026 WNCW
Wednesday 2/4: Emily Scott Robinson – Appalachia

By Martin Anderson
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:12 AM EST

It may have been recorded in Upstate New York, and mostly takes place in the mountains of Colorado that she calls home these days, but Emily Scott Robinson was born and bred in Carolina (particularly Cedar Mountain, Brevard, and Hendersonville), and this new album absolutely reflects Appalachia authentically. She sings about Hurricane Helene, her grandmother slipping into dementia, a cash-only saloon full of characters, and gratitude for life, despite its hardships. “There’s this thing I do with every record I make,” she says. “I knit a prayer into it, and I ask for all these songs to find their way to everyone who needs them. I ask these songs to be of service, to help people find and experience joy.” Musicians include Josh Kaufman (who also produced it) and Asheville native Duncan Wickel.

Martin Anderson
