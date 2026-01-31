© 2026 WNCW
Thursday 2/5: Tyler Ballgame – For the First Time, Again

By Martin Anderson
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:09 AM EST

This Rhode Island native spent a few years trying to find out how he might manifest his dreams, and it was when he was seemingly having the least going for him, recently relocated to Venice Beach, CA, that his recording career suddenly came together. He teamed up with producer Jonathan Rado, the Foxygen co-founder who’s worked with artists like The Killers, Miley Cyrus, and Weyes Blood, for this impressive debut that conjures up Roy Orbison, Big Star, and Dean Johnson (whom we were introduced to just last year). “When Tyler Ballgame starts singing, people listen. He’s got one of those voices—indescribable but unforgettable, it bounces from deep baritone to airy falsetto like the Viking ship ride at your local carnival.” (Will Schube, Magazine)

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
