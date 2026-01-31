© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday 2/2: Queen Esther – Blackbirding

By Martin Anderson
Published January 31, 2026 at 11:16 AM EST

We kick off Black History Month with this powerful one from Queen Esther, who was raised in Atlanta and Charleston. Blackbirding is a reclamation-driven Black country soul album that roams the Gettysburg battlefield to create songs that dismantle myths and assumptions about what happened there -- and to explore the reasons why, like slavery, the Civil War has never really ended. Blackbirding -- the lucrative 19th century practice of kidnapping free Black folk to enslave them – can be seen continuing in assorted ways today. This album centers Queen Esther's Black feminist perspective as it encompasses different aspects of the conflict, churning lost history into music that blends country, jazz, soul, R&B and pop, reflecting the unbridled chaotic melange of the battlefield – with women in and out of uniform on both sides of the conflict.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson