Tuesday 1/27: Lucinda Williams – World’s Gone Wrong

She’s 72, she’s a recent stroke survivor, and this is her 18th studio album. And it’s one of her most powerful, spirited ones yet! This is mostly a collection of modern-day protest songs, as she addresses corruption, oppression, division, and women bearing witness to all of this. But it’s also multi-layered, and poised to stand the test of time along with other gems in her catalog like Car Wheels on a Gravel Road and Essence. Lucinda’s band, both on this record and when on tour, back her up well, plus she’s joined here by Mavis Staples, Norah Jones, Brittney Spencer, and Mickey Raphael among others.

