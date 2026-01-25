Thursday 1/29: Thursday: Baltimore Jazz Collective – Baltimore Jazz Collective

Overflowing with swing and spirit, Baltimore Jazz Collective features original compositions and arrangements by each member of the band: trumpeter Sean Jones, bass clarinetist Todd Marcus, pianist Alex Brown, bassist Kris Funn, drummer Quincy Phillips and Brinae Ali, a singer, tap dancer and interdisciplinary artist. The main concept for the group, influenced deeply by Jones’ four years in the SFJAZZ Collective, is that every member contributes original music to be performed by the ensemble, and the music should reflect on and pay tribute to the city of Baltimore. The album is thus a celebration of city life and community, even when the music is investigating hard truths. As Funn explains, “Baltimore’s jazz scene has always been steeped in the blues, a groove and feeling. Performances are interactive experiences, where the artist and the audience are equally essential.”

