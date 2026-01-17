© 2026 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 1/21: Natalie Del Carmen – Pastures

By Martin Anderson
Published January 17, 2026 at 9:17 AM EST

Pastures doesn't sound like the work of a Gen Z songwriter. Instead, its songs are poised and pastoral, filled with acoustic instruments — including the 1930s banjo she inherited from her grandfather — that evoke a landscape far more remote than Southern California. Some songwriters make music that reflects their surroundings, but Del Carmen takes a different path, turning herself into a musical world-builder. At just 24 years old, she's chased down an Americana sound of her own making. "I've heard stories about people growing up in small towns, wanting to move to a big city," she says. "That's not me. I love living in a city, but I also feel connected to a traditional sound. I crave both." It was recorded with Brunjo, the Tennessee-based musical collective whose members first crossed paths with Del Carmen while attending Berklee College of Music. Two years after graduation, the musicians reunited in a studio on the outskirts of Nashville, where they tracked Pastures over the course of eight days.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
