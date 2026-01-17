Tuesday 1/20: Eric Bibb – One Mississippi
This might be the most musically adventurous and ambitious album of the blues man’s long and storied career. The album contains thirteen original songs written by him or co-written with his Grammy-nominated producer Glen Scott, plus a cover of the title track, written by iconic singer-songwriter Janis Ian - whom Bibb has known since they were at high school together in New York in the ’60s - and Fred Koller. The album was recorded and mixed at Scott’s in Uppsala, Sweden, and features a stellar cast of musicians, including UK-based guitar virtuoso Robbie McIntosh (Paul McCartney, John Mayer). Eric Bibb has been nominated for a Grammy three times… Might this be the one that nets him a win? Released on January 30th.