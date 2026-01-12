Wednesday 1/14: Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz – Circle and Square

This is the duo’s second collaboration, following a trio work with the late Peter Cooper (a Spartanburg native), who passed away in 2022. The theme of this album centers around creativity: As they roam the world strumming and singing, the two always make time for art, and seeing Diego Rivera’s murals in Detroit sparked a song, as did Max Beckmann’s powerful paintings in a museum in The Hague. American painter Thomas Hart Benton’s final work, “The Origins of Country Music,” gets a close look in a song Thomm wrote with the great Shawn Camp. The album will be released on Red Beet Records on Friday, the 16th.