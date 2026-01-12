© 2026 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 1/14: Eric Brace & Thomm Jutz – Circle and Square

By Martin Anderson
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:01 AM EST

This is the duo’s second collaboration, following a trio work with the late Peter Cooper (a Spartanburg native), who passed away in 2022. The theme of this album centers around creativity: As they roam the world strumming and singing, the two always make time for art, and seeing Diego Rivera’s murals in Detroit sparked a song, as did Max Beckmann’s powerful paintings in a museum in The Hague. American painter Thomas Hart Benton’s final work, “The Origins of Country Music,” gets a close look in a song Thomm wrote with the great Shawn Camp. The album will be released on Red Beet Records on Friday, the 16th.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
