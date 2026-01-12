© 2026 WNCW
Tuesday 1/13: Steel Wheels – Steel Wheels

By Martin Anderson
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:02 AM EST

Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Steel Wheels are constantly redefining their acoustic sensibilities over an ever-changing folk/rock landscape, as heard on this new one. The release date for this self-titled album is Friday the 16th, the same day they play the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte! The group — Trent Wagler (vocals, banjo, guitar), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), Jay Lapp (mandolin, guitar), Kevin Garcia (drums, percussion), and Jeremy Darrow (bass )— celebrates their 20th anniversary this year.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
