Tuesday 1/13: Steel Wheels – Steel Wheels

Harrisonburg, Virginia’s Steel Wheels are constantly redefining their acoustic sensibilities over an ever-changing folk/rock landscape, as heard on this new one. The release date for this self-titled album is Friday the 16th, the same day they play the Neighborhood Theatre in Charlotte! The group — Trent Wagler (vocals, banjo, guitar), Eric Brubaker (fiddle), Jay Lapp (mandolin, guitar), Kevin Garcia (drums, percussion), and Jeremy Darrow (bass )— celebrates their 20th anniversary this year.