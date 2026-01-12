Thursday 1/15: The Foreign Landers – Made to Wonder

Our favorite Travelers Rest/Northern Ireland duo is back with their 2nd album, this time as new parents. It’s another warm, rich blend of bluegrass, Celtic, and songwriting roots, with longtime bandmates Julian Pinelli on fiddle, and Nate Sabat on bass. “Hearing The Foreign Landers for the first time immediately landed a huge smile on my face and for a moment allowed escape from all the negative noise in the world. Tabitha and David simply sound like two people who are meant to make music together. The playing, singing, and arrangements are all so wonderful—I’m a fan!” –Sierra Hull