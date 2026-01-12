© 2026 WNCW
Thursday 1/15: The Foreign Landers – Made to Wonder

By Martin Anderson
Published January 12, 2026 at 8:58 AM EST

Our favorite Travelers Rest/Northern Ireland duo is back with their 2nd album, this time as new parents. It’s another warm, rich blend of bluegrass, Celtic, and songwriting roots, with longtime bandmates Julian Pinelli on fiddle, and Nate Sabat on bass“Hearing The Foreign Landers for the first time immediately landed a huge smile on my face and for a moment allowed escape from all the negative noise in the world. Tabitha and David simply sound like two people who are meant to make music together. The playing, singing, and arrangements are all so wonderful—I’m a fan!” –Sierra Hull

As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
