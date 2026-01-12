Monday 1/12: New singles by Aaron Burdett, Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton, and the Brothers Comatose
“B” is for…Bluegrass? We’ve got some great new singles coming in, including these three. Saluda’s Aaron Burdett has one about Boone clog dancing legend Arthur Grimes, who’s been a big inspiration to Aaron and many others. Asheville native Bryan Sutton conceived this wild new interpretation of Charlie Daniels’ classic hit, which tells the tale of a guitarist from Deep Gap named Arthel, and how he came to be called Doc… And the Brothers Comatose are a bluegrass/Americana band that formed in 2008 in San Francisco, but now feature a new singer named Addie Levy from southwest Virginia.