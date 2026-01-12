© 2026 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday 1/12: New singles by Aaron Burdett, Billy Strings & Bryan Sutton, and the Brothers Comatose

By Martin Anderson
Published January 12, 2026 at 9:04 AM EST

“B” is for…Bluegrass? We’ve got some great new singles coming in, including these three. Saluda’s Aaron Burdett has one about Boone clog dancing legend Arthur Grimes, who’s been a big inspiration to Aaron and many others. Asheville native Bryan Sutton conceived this wild new interpretation of Charlie Daniels’ classic hit, which tells the tale of a guitarist from Deep Gap named Arthel, and how he came to be called Doc… And the Brothers Comatose are a bluegrass/Americana band that formed in 2008 in San Francisco, but now feature a new singer named Addie Levy from southwest Virginia.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
