© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 1/7: Mike Mattison – Turn a Midnight Corner

By Martin Anderson
Published January 5, 2026 at 8:21 AM EST
Alix Lambert

Mike Mattison is best known as a vocalist in the Tedeschi-Trucks Band and the Derek Trucks Band for over 23 years, though we also recall his cool work with the scrappy group Scrap-o-Matic, too. He has now released his third solo album, which he also produced. The album tells the story of Ted ‘n ‘Turk, a fictional 1930s Blues duo, who are “rediscovered” in the 1970s. It’s an intriguing story that uncovers a lot of the darker sides of the music industry, and Mattison says he’s also working on releasing this concept as a novella someday.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson