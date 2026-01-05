© 2026 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 1/8: Jesse Appelman – Where We Go

By Martin Anderson
Published January 5, 2026 at 8:19 AM EST

Where We Go, the debut album from California mandolinist Jesse Appelman, comes out Feb 20, and should be of keen interest to any fans of the acts he’s played with (Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick, Sam Grisman Project), as well as Andrew Marlin/Watchhouse, The Onlies, and Crooked Still, among others. John Mailander produced it, and the core band is Eli West (guitar), Sami Braman (fiddle), and Emily Mann (bass). Guests include AJ LeeAllison de Groot, Laurie Lewis, and Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson