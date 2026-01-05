Thursday 1/8: Jesse Appelman – Where We Go

Where We Go, the debut album from California mandolinist Jesse Appelman, comes out Feb 20, and should be of keen interest to any fans of the acts he’s played with (Laurie Lewis & Kathy Kallick, Sam Grisman Project), as well as Andrew Marlin/Watchhouse, The Onlies, and Crooked Still, among others. John Mailander produced it, and the core band is Eli West (guitar), Sami Braman (fiddle), and Emily Mann (bass). Guests include AJ Lee, Allison de Groot, Laurie Lewis, and Caleb Klauder & Reeb Willms.