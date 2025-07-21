Monday: Kristina Murray -- Little Blue

Kristina Murray is a country artist in the truest sense, a genuine craftswoman with a keen eye and ear for the little details that bring her working-class characters to life, and her delivery is timeless, blurring the lines between the old school honky-tonk, swampy Americana, and R&B-infused southern rock she grew up on in her home state of Georgia. Born and raised in Atlanta, Murray released her debut album in 2013 before moving to Nashville, where she found her place in the honky-tonk community. This new album on New West Records was produced by Misa Arriaga and Rachael Moore. Kristina Murray will be live in Studio B here at 11A.M. on Monday the 28th!