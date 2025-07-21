© 2025 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two
New Tunes at Two

Monday: Kristina Murray -- Little Blue

By Martin Anderson
Published July 21, 2025 at 8:57 AM EDT

Kristina Murray is a country artist in the truest sense, a genuine craftswoman with a keen eye and ear for the little details that bring her working-class characters to life, and her delivery is timeless, blurring the lines between the old school honky-tonk, swampy Americana, and R&B-infused southern rock she grew up on in her home state of Georgia. Born and raised in Atlanta, Murray released her debut album in 2013 before moving to Nashville, where she found her place in the honky-tonk community. This new album on New West Records was produced by Misa Arriaga and Rachael Moore. Kristina Murray will be live in Studio B here at 11A.M. on Monday the 28th!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson