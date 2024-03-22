© 2024 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 3/27: Charlie Parr – Little Sun

By Martin Anderson
Published March 22, 2024 at 1:04 PM EDT

The country/folk/blues artist from Minnesota went to Portland, Oregon to record this one with acclaimed producer Tucker Martine. While all of his previous albums have been recorded live and often in one take with no overdubs, this is the first time to involve a producer and recording studio more… But it was still mostly recorded live. His influences of legends like Mance Lipscomb, Tony Glover, Willie Murphy and Spider John Koerner are once again brought to life through his wonderfully rich guitar work and singing. We hope you caught his great live session in Studio B last Thursday: video is currently on our Facebook page.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
