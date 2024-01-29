Thursday 2/1: American Patchwork Quartet

With a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music, the American Patchwork Quartet was brought together by Clay Ross, founder/guitarist with the South Carolina group Ranky Tanky. In the APQ he’s joined with other Grammy-winning artists: Falguni Shah, an eleventh-generation Hindustani classical vocalist, Yasushi Nakamura, an internationally acclaimed Issei jazz bassist, and Clarence Penn, a drumming protégée of Ellis Marsalis whose fibers were honed by African American church traditions. We hosted them in Studio B last May, and now we have their debut studio album, available February 9th.

