New Tunes at Two
Thursday 2/1: American Patchwork Quartet

By Martin Anderson
Published January 29, 2024 at 8:24 AM EST

With a mission to reclaim the immigrant soul of American Roots Music, the American Patchwork Quartet was brought together by Clay Ross, founder/guitarist with the South Carolina group Ranky Tanky. In the APQ he’s joined with other Grammy-winning artists: Falguni Shah, an eleventh-generation Hindustani classical vocalist, Yasushi Nakamura, an internationally acclaimed Issei jazz bassist, and Clarence Penn, a drumming protégée of Ellis Marsalis whose fibers were honed by African American church traditions. We hosted them in Studio B last May, and now we have their debut studio album, available February 9th.

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
