Wednesday 10/25: The Count Basie Orchestra Swings The Blues!

Led by musical director Scotty Barnhart, this new tribute showcases the many shared roots and emotions between jazz and blues. Guests include Bobby Rush, Shemekia Copeland, Buddy Guy, Bettye LaVette, & Keb’ Mo’. In preparation for these sessions, Barnhart took a pilgrimage to Mississippi, and drove through the areas where Charlie Patton, Robert Johnson, Son House, Muddy Waters and others birthed and played this music. The resulting album is a joyful mix of downhome, Delta Blues with the deep swing and sophistication that only The Count Basie Orchestra can provide. As Count Basie famously once said, “our blues will make your blues go away.”

