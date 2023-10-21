© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two
Wednesday 10/25: The Count Basie Orchestra Swings The Blues!

By Martin Anderson
Published October 21, 2023 at 9:01 AM EDT

Led by musical director Scotty Barnhart, this new tribute showcases the many shared roots and emotions between jazz and blues. Guests include Bobby Rush, Shemekia Copeland, Buddy Guy, Bettye LaVette, & Keb’ Mo’. In preparation for these sessions, Barnhart took a pilgrimage to Mississippi, and drove through the areas where Charlie Patton, Robert Johnson, Son House, Muddy Waters and others birthed and played this music. The resulting album is a joyful mix of downhome, Delta Blues with the deep swing and sophistication that only The Count Basie Orchestra can provide. As Count Basie famously once said, “our blues will make your blues go away.”

Martin Anderson
Martin is the voice of WNCW weekday mornings from 9 to noon. As WNCW's Music Director, Martin reviews copious amounts of new music and decides what makes the WNCW music rotation. He also books our live in Studio B sessions.
