New Tunes at Two
Tuesday 10/3: More Than A Whisper: Celebrating the Music of Nanci Griffith

By Martin Anderson
Published October 2, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT

We lost the wonderful singer/songwriter Nanci Griffith in 2021, and now have this loving compilation that features the late John Prine, who recorded his version of “Love At The Five & Dime” with Kelsey Waldon shortly before his own passing in 2020. It’s also got Nanci Griffith covers from artists like Steve Earle, Iris DeMent, Emmylou Harris, and Shawn Colvin. Other highlights include Billy Strings and Molly Tuttle together on “Listen The Radio,” Lyle Lovett and Kathy Mattea taking on “Trouble In The Fields”, and The War And Treaty covering “From A Distance.” The new tribute is out on Rounder/Concord Records, which has also reissued Nanci’s first few albums.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
