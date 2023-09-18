Tuesday 9/19: Tyler Childers – Rustlin’ In the Rain

This highly anticipated new one from Tyler is now out. Ahead of the release, his team debuted a breakthrough lead single, “In Your Love,” alongside an official music video, which debuted as YouTube’s #1 trending music video. Since then, the song has garnered over 6.1 million video views and 30 million on-demand streams. This 7-song album also features new renditions of Kris Kristofferson’s “Help Me Make It Through the Night” and S.G. Goodman’s “Space and Time”.