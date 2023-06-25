Thursday 6/29: Jobi Riccio – Whiplash

This new release of folk and Americana won’t be released until September 8th, but we want to make sure this charming Colorado musician is on your radar, because not only was this album recorded in Asheville (at Citizen Studios by Gar Ragland), but Jobi just received the John Prine Songwriter Fellowship Award! Recently signed to Yep Roc Records, her busy summer tour doesn’t have her in our area at this time, but you might see her on the stage at the upcoming Newport Folk Festival!