New Tunes at Two
Thursday 6/29: Jobi Riccio – Whiplash

By Martin Anderson
Published June 25, 2023 at 10:16 AM EDT

This new release of folk and Americana won’t be released until September 8th, but we want to make sure this charming Colorado musician is on your radar, because not only was this album recorded in Asheville (at Citizen Studios by Gar Ragland), but Jobi just received the John Prine Songwriter Fellowship Award! Recently signed to Yep Roc Records, her busy summer tour doesn’t have her in our area at this time, but you might see her on the stage at the upcoming Newport Folk Festival!

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
