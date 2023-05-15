© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 5/18: Songs From the Road Band – Pay Your Dues

By Martin Anderson
Published May 15, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT
Songs from the Road Band - Pay Your Dues.jpg

Western NC’s band of bluegrass collaborators is back with another collection of 10 original tunes – plus a fan-favorite ‘grassed up version of a latter-day Elvis hit. Songwriter/bassist Charles Humphrey has teamed up with a number of other co-writers here, and his bandmates Sam Wharton, James Schlender, Gabe Epstein, and Mark Schimick. Guests Kyle Tuttle, Tommy Maher, and Darren Nicholson contribute as well. They’re payin’ their dues, all right!

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson