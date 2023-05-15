Thursday 5/18: Songs From the Road Band – Pay Your Dues

Western NC’s band of bluegrass collaborators is back with another collection of 10 original tunes – plus a fan-favorite ‘grassed up version of a latter-day Elvis hit. Songwriter/bassist Charles Humphrey has teamed up with a number of other co-writers here, and his bandmates Sam Wharton, James Schlender, Gabe Epstein, and Mark Schimick. Guests Kyle Tuttle, Tommy Maher, and Darren Nicholson contribute as well. They’re payin’ their dues, all right!