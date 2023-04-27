Wednesday 5/3: The Panhandlers – Tough Country

Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. “The Tough Country record is a reflection of the term itself,” shares Baumann. “It’s rugged, desolate in places, sweeping in others, while being beautiful and heartfelt at the same time. It’s a collection of works that the four of us came together to make happen – not only for ourselves as artists and friends but for the people who have supported us from the beginning. The album is an homage to our origins and to all of the legendary musicians and songwriters who came before us from the inspiring land of West Texas.”