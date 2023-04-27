© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 5/3: The Panhandlers – Tough Country

By Martin Anderson
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:35 PM EDT
Formed in 2019, The Panhandlers consists of singers/songwriters Josh Abbott, John Baumann, William Clark Green and Flatland Cavalry’s Cleto Cordero. “The Tough Country record is a reflection of the term itself,” shares Baumann. “It’s rugged, desolate in places, sweeping in others, while being beautiful and heartfelt at the same time. It’s a collection of works that the four of us came together to make happen – not only for ourselves as artists and friends but for the people who have supported us from the beginning. The album is an homage to our origins and to all of the legendary musicians and songwriters who came before us from the inspiring land of West Texas.”

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
