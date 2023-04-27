© 2023 WNCW
Thursday 5/4: Boone & Foster – Smoky Mountain Favorites

By Martin Anderson
Published April 27, 2023 at 4:34 PM EDT
Here’s a terrific collection of new Bluegrass recordings from Aaron “Frosty” Foster (guitar), Troy Boone (mandolin), Brady Wallen (banjo), Daniel Greeson (fiddle), and Aaron Ramsey (bass). It was recorded in Morganton, NC (including Aaron’s Attic) during the pandemic to keep them busy and active. Sadly, Frosty, an active member of the ETSU music scene, died in February of 2021. Troy used the process of mixing and mastering the project to work through the grief of Frosty’s passing.

