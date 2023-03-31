© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Monday4/3: Scott McMicken & the Ever-Expanding – Shabang

By Martin Anderson
Published March 31, 2023 at 3:08 PM EDT
Scott is one of the two co-founders of Philadelphia indie-rock psychedelic-pop band Dr. Dog, and you can hear their same great DIY ethic on this solo debut from the singer/guitarist/drummer. Fans of Asheville’s Floating Action might especially connect with this, too. And in fact, Scott now lives in Asheville! After building his own home studio, then recording others like Big Thief and Michael Nau, Scott threw everything into this collection of 13 songs. “Such an incredible spectrum of emotion passed through me while making this album. There was this lightness and un-self seriousness. I feel like music and life cruises at that spot: everybody was so wholeheartedly invested and open.”

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
