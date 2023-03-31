Monday4/3: Scott McMicken & the Ever-Expanding – Shabang

Scott is one of the two co-founders of Philadelphia indie-rock psychedelic-pop band Dr. Dog, and you can hear their same great DIY ethic on this solo debut from the singer/guitarist/drummer. Fans of Asheville’s Floating Action might especially connect with this, too. And in fact, Scott now lives in Asheville! After building his own home studio, then recording others like Big Thief and Michael Nau, Scott threw everything into this collection of 13 songs. “Such an incredible spectrum of emotion passed through me while making this album. There was this lightness and un-self seriousness. I feel like music and life cruises at that spot: everybody was so wholeheartedly invested and open.”