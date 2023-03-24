Wednesday 3/29: Sami Braman – The Riveter

Sami Braman has been playing the fiddle since she was 6 years old, among the music festivals and jamming communities of the Pacific Northwest’s vibrant traditional old-time music scene. At 8 she and her long-time musical buddies Leo Shannon and Riley Calcagno formed The Onlies (with Vivian Leva joining a few years later.) Sami recently moved to Nashville to pursue music full-time, and we’re excited about this new solo debut album of fiddle-based instrumentals that draws upon traditions from Appalachia to Ireland, Cape Breton to Norway. It will be officially released on Friday