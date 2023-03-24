© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Thursday 3/30: Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo

By Martin Anderson
Published March 24, 2023 at 12:31 PM EDT
Nico Paulo - Nico Paulo.jpg

Nico Paulo is a Portuguese/Canadian songwriter, performer, and visual artist. She moved to Canada in 2014 to pursue her career, originally setting down roots in the vibrant Toronto arts community, and eventually moved east to become an essential part of Newfoundland’s celebrated music scene. Recorded in a lakeside cabin outside St. John’s, Newfoundland by producers Joshua Van Tassel and Tim Baker, you’ll hear numerous elements of water, flowers, family, and the passing of time. Released April 7th.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
