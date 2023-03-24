Thursday 3/30: Nico Paulo – Nico Paulo

Nico Paulo is a Portuguese/Canadian songwriter, performer, and visual artist. She moved to Canada in 2014 to pursue her career, originally setting down roots in the vibrant Toronto arts community, and eventually moved east to become an essential part of Newfoundland’s celebrated music scene. Recorded in a lakeside cabin outside St. John’s, Newfoundland by producers Joshua Van Tassel and Tim Baker, you’ll hear numerous elements of water, flowers, family, and the passing of time. Released April 7th.