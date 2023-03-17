© 2023 WNCW
New Tunes at Two

Wednesday 3/22: Tommy Emmanuel – Accomplice Two

By Martin Anderson
Published March 17, 2023 at 3:28 PM EDT
If you’ve ever heard Tommy’s talent, on record or especially live, you’ll see why the great Chet Atkins considered him “one of the best guitar players I’ve ever seen.” He’s back with another collection with assorted favorites of ours accompanying him, including Billy Strings, Sam Bush, Molly Tuttle, Little Feat! There are four strong original tunes here, but the Australian can also be considered one of the greatest performers of Americana standards too, with versions of songs made famous by Doc Watson, Merle Haggard, Roy Book Binder, Jethro Burns, and Jimmie Driftwood among others.

Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
