Monday 3/20: David Childers and The Serpents

Mount Holly’s own bard is back with a wonderful new one, to be released April 7th on Ramseur Records. It features a dozen songs written by David, plus a surprise Prince cover! While David himself is an accomplished painter (and attorney!), the album’s cover comes courtesy of his son and longtime drummer Robert Childers. “I trust his judgment,” Childers says of Robert. “I wasted time goin’ to college and bein’ a lawyer for 35 years, and he just went straight from high school into rock n’ roll. He has a very developed sense of how music oughta work– though he’s got kind of a nasty attitude from time to time,” David laughs. “That’s ’cause he cares about it and he’s willin’ to fight for it!”