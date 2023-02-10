Tuesday 2/14: Rolling Stones – Grrr Live!

Recorded December 15th, 2012 at New Jersey’s Prudential Centre in Newark, New Jersey, this new release (available as of February 10th) caught the Stones in one of their most dynamic and memorable concerts in their 50+ year history. They rolled through a bunch of favorites, (plus a nice cover for your Valentine’s Day: “Who Do You Love?”) with guests including The Black Keys, Gary Clark Jr, Lady Gaga, John Mayer, Bruce Springsteen & Mick Taylor. (Note: in honor of the perennial classic rock connoisseur debate of “Who Do You Love More: The Stones or The Beatles?”, we’ve got a new album of Fab Four covers by jazz pianist Brad Mehldau tomorrow.)