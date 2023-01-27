Tuesday 1/31: H.C. McEntire – Every Acre

We’re always especially excited to get new releases from musicians from our region, like Polk County, NC native H.C. McEntire. She’s been growing a nationwide fanbase with her indie/folk/rock soundscapes over the past decade or so, and has a new collection called Every Acre. The physical landscape, our internal emotional landscape… McEntire grapples with those themes—themes that encompass grief, loss, and links to land and loved ones. And naming—claiming land, claiming self, being claimed by ancestry and heritage—permeates the hauntingly beautiful landscape that is this poignant collection of songs.