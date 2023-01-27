© 2023 WNCW
Charlotte 101.3 - Greenville 97.3 - Boone 92.9 - WSIF Wilkesboro 90.9
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
New Tunes at Two Record.png
New Tunes at Two

Tuesday 1/31: H.C. McEntire – Every Acre

By Martin Anderson
Published January 27, 2023 at 2:56 PM EST
H.C. McEntire - Every Acre.jpg

We’re always especially excited to get new releases from musicians from our region, like Polk County, NC native H.C. McEntire. She’s been growing a nationwide fanbase with her indie/folk/rock soundscapes over the past decade or so, and has a new collection called Every Acre. The physical landscape, our internal emotional landscape… McEntire grapples with those themes—themes that encompass grief, loss, and links to land and loved ones. And naming—claiming land, claiming self, being claimed by ancestry and heritage—permeates the hauntingly beautiful landscape that is this poignant collection of songs.

New Tunes at Two
Stay Connected
Martin Anderson
As Music Director, Martin books our live sessions, and keeps in touch with the record labels and promoters that send us new music. When not at the station, he enjoys gardening, hiking, traveling, history, and raising his daughter on good music and more.
See stories by Martin Anderson