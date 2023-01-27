Thursday 2/2: Williams Brothers – Memories to Burn

Twin brothers Andrew and David Williams hail from Henderson, NV, and are the nephews of singer Andy Williams. After a stretch of time recording for Warner Records back in 1988-1994, they are back with more of a retro-reflective focus, evoking the sublime blood harmony sounds of the Everly Brothers. Producer and bassist Marvin Etzioni wrote a number of these songs, but also notable (besides their harmonies) are the brothers’ choice of artists to cover: Robbie Fulks, Dave Davies of The Kinks, Iris DeMent, and Buffy Sainte-Marie.