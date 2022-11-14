Tuesday 11/15: Honey Harper & the Infinite Sky (self-titled)
Published November 14, 2022 at 9:15 AM EST
This is the 2nd album from this group featuring Atlanta frontman William Fussell, keyboardist Alana Pagnutti, bassist Mick Mayer, pianist John Carroll Kirby (Solange, Steve Lacy), Spoon keyboardist Alex Fischel, guitarist Jackson MacIntosh (Drugdealer, Jessica Pratt), pedal-steel player Connor Gallaher (Black Lips, Calexico), and TOPS drummer Riley Fleck. Influences range from George Jones to the Bee Gees, Greek mythology to sci-fi futurism, so they refer to this as “country music for everyone”, or “This ain’t your daddy’s country, it’s yours.”
