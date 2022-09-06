Wednesday 9/7: I Draw Slow – I Draw Slow

This Dublin, Ireland band has endeared us over the past few years with their terrific, original adaptation of Appalachian music. Louise Holden (vocals), her brother Dave Holden (guitar), Konrad Liddy (upright bass), Colin Derham (banjo), and Adrian Hart (fiddle) are perhaps charting a bit of a new direction with this new self-titled release, with the addition of a wider range of influences, including sixties pop, cinematic soundscapes and New Orleans jazz. They will be in our area for shows, including Elkin on 9/16, Greer on 9/17, and Asheville on 9/18!