Tuesday: Wilco – Cruel Country

21 tracks, mostly recorded live and in one room, often in one take, from Jeff Tweedy and company! It’s a return to country music, similar to their 1996 double album Being There. You might pick up on Tweedy’s observations of American history and pitfalls here, too. “The specifics of an American identity begin to blur for me as the record moves toward the light and opens itself up to more cosmic solutions—coping with fear, without belonging to any nation or group other than humanity itself.”