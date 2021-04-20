Down the Road on the BRMT Ep. 6 | Traditional Artist Directory Spotlight: Michael Reno Harrell
Published April 20, 2021 at 2:13 PM EDT
The Traditional Artist Directory, located on the Blue Ridge National Heritage Area website, blueridgeheritage.com serves as a vehicle to promote artists found along the Blue Ridge Music Trails of NC. This week we want to introduce you to Michael Reno Harrell. Just seeing Michael Reno Harrell would be hard to forget. His trademark long, white hair and glasses cut a striking figure. But for those able to enjoy a performance of the “songs he makes up and yarns he spins,” Michael is unforgettable.