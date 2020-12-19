WNCW's 2020 Top 100 - Staff Picks

Joe Kendrick, Program Director:

Paul Burch – Light Sensitive Charley Crockett – Welcome To Hard Times Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It Nathaniel Rateliff – And It’s Still Alright Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka American Aquarium – Lamentations Tami Neilson – Chickaboom! Kenny Roby – The Reservoir

Martin Anderson: Music Director & Morning Host:

Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Volumes 1-3 Snowgoose - The Making of You Allergies, The - Say the Word Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm in Arm Dave Alvin - From An Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You

Joe Greene: Afternoon, Goin’ Across the Mountain, and The Tall Grass host:

Logan Ledger Darrell Scott - Jaroso Special Consensus - Chicago Barn Dance Danny Barnes - Man On Fire Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom Maceo Parker-Soul Food Monophonics - It's Only Us Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn – Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano - I'd Rather Lead A Band

Roland Dierauf: Afternoon and Jazz & Beyond host:

Waxahatchee -- Saint Cloud Bananagun -- The True Story of Banangun Kiwanuka -- Kiwanuka Dirk Powell -- When I Wait For You Parson Red Heads -- Lifetime Of Comedy David Childers -- Interstate Lullaby Christian McBride Big Band -- For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver Steep Canyon Rangers -- Arm In Arm Dr. Rubberfunk -- My Life at 45 Will Bernard -- Freelance Subversives

Jasmin Melton: Mountain Mornings host:

Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2 Vol. 1-3 Cahalen Morrison - Wealth of Sorrow Paul Burch & WPA Ballclub - Light Sensitive Bella White - Just Like Leaving Krista Shows - Prone to Wander H.C. McEntire - Eno Axis William Elliot Whitmore - I'm With You Various Artists - On The Road : A Tribute To John Hartford Maya De Vitry - How to Break a Fall

Rob Daves: ARC Overnight host & director:

Run the Jewels - RTJ4 The Third Mind - s/t Ohmme - Fantasize Your Ghost Bill Callahan - Gold Record My Baby - Live Juana Molina - ANRMAL (Live in Mexico) Rob Mazurek + Exploding Star Orchestra - Dimensional Stardust Bookends - Calliope Nick Cave - Idiot Prayer Bob Mould - Blue Hearts

Brad Watson: Cosmic American Music Show host:

Joshua Ray Walker - Glad You Made It Drive By Truckers - The Unraveling Drive By Truckers - The New OK Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof Zephaniah Ohora - Listening To The Music Kenny Roby - The Reservoir Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom X - Alphabetland Parson Red Heads - Lifetime Of Comedy

Scotty Robertson: The Rhythm Theorem host:

Butcher Brown - #KingButch Chance Hayden - Grab & Go Redtenbacher`s Funkestra - The Hang Khruangbin - Mordechai Maceo Parker - Soul Food, Cooking with Maceo Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka Randall Bramblett Band - Pine Needle Fire Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud The Allergies - Say the Word Sharon Jones & Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

Sander Morrison: Monday night host:

Ella Fitzgerald- The Lost Berlin Tapes Maceo Parker- Soul Food The James Hunter Six- Nick Of Time Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band- Letter To You Paul Burch- Light Sensitive Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Undercover to Benefit Cat's Cradle Rolling Stones- Goats Head Soup Remaster Shemekia Copeland- Uncivil War Pretenders- Hate For Sale Tyler Ramsey- Found A Picture Of You

Hayley Walker: Tuesday night host:

David Ramirez- My Love is a Hurricane Mt. Joy- Rearrange Us Chris Stapleton- Starting Over Cayucas- Blue Summer Raye Zaragoza- Woman in Color Lianne La Havas- Lianne La Havas Emma Donavan & The Putbacks- Crossover Fretland- Fretland Brent Cobb- Keep Em’ On They Toes Lydia Loveless- Daughter

Ross O’Neal: Thursday night host:

Waxahatchee - St. Cloud John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes, Future Jokes Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom Bronwynne Brent - Undercover Sarah Jarosz - World on the Ground Bonny Light Horseman - BLH Nadia Reid - NR Samantha Crain - A Small Death Various: On the Road - A Tribute to John Hartford

Eddie B. Stokes: Goin’ Across the Mountain host:

Fireside Collective - Elements Lindley Creek - Freedom, Love, and the Open Road Thomm Jutz - To live in two worlds, Vol. 1 X - Alphabetland Ray Cardwell - Just a little rain Special consensus - Chicago barn dance Appalachian Road Show - Tribulation Drive-by truckers - The unraveling Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass, vol 1 SteelDrivers - Bad for you

Nate Tadlock: Culture Caravan and alternate host:

Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud Avett Brothers, The - The Third Gleam Emma Swift - Blonde on the Tracks Wood Brothers, The - Kingdom in My Mind Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Sylvan Esso - Free Love Joan Osborne - Trouble and Strife John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe Songhoy Blues - Optimisme Mountain Goats, The - Getting Into Knives

Spencer Jones: Underwriting Sales Rep and alternate host:

Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times Sharon Jones - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In) Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm In Arm Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia Two Tracks - Cheers to Solitude Various: On The Road - A Tribute to John Hartford Seamus Egan - Early Bright Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes Future Jokes

Brother Justin DeVito: Dubatomic Particles host:

Flying Vipers - Cuttings Phish - Sigma Oasis Akae Beka - Protocols Pale Rider - Melismatic Dub Kruanghbin - Mordecai Protoje - In Search Of Lost Time Prince Fatty - Disco Deception The Senior All Stars - Elated & Related Jah9 - Note To Self Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

Kevin Washington: Operations Assistant: