WNCW's 2020 Top 100 - Staff Picks

By WNCW Staff 1 hour ago

Joe Kendrick, Program Director:

  1. Paul Burch – Light Sensitive
  2. Charley Crockett – Welcome To Hard Times
  3. Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It
  4. Nathaniel Rateliff – And It’s Still Alright
  5. Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions
  6. Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia
  7. Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
  8. American Aquarium – Lamentations
  9. Tami Neilson – Chickaboom!
  10. Kenny Roby – The Reservoir

Martin Anderson: Music Director & Morning Host:

  1. Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Volumes 1-3
  2. Snowgoose - The Making of You
  3. Allergies, The - Say the Word
  4. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
  5. Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
  6. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
  7. Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound
  8. Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm in Arm 
  9. Dave Alvin - From An Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings
  10. Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You

Joe Greene: Afternoon, Goin’ Across the Mountain, and The Tall Grass host:

  1. Logan Ledger
  2. Darrell Scott - Jaroso
  3. Special Consensus - Chicago Barn Dance
  4. Danny Barnes - Man On Fire
  5. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
  6. Maceo Parker-Soul Food
  7. Monophonics - It's Only Us
  8. Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound
  9. Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn – Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn
  10. Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano - I'd Rather Lead A Band

Roland Dierauf: Afternoon and Jazz & Beyond host:

  1. Waxahatchee -- Saint Cloud
  2. Bananagun -- The True Story of Banangun
  3. Kiwanuka -- Kiwanuka
  4. Dirk Powell -- When I Wait For You
  5. Parson Red Heads -- Lifetime Of Comedy
  6. David Childers -- Interstate Lullaby
  7. Christian McBride Big Band -- For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
  8. Steep Canyon Rangers -- Arm In Arm
  9. Dr. Rubberfunk -- My Life at 45
  10. Will Bernard -- Freelance Subversives

Jasmin Melton: Mountain Mornings host:

  1. Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You
  2. Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2 Vol. 1-3
  3. Cahalen Morrison - Wealth of Sorrow
  4. Paul Burch & WPA Ballclub - Light Sensitive
  5. Bella White - Just Like Leaving
  6. Krista Shows - Prone to Wander
  7. H.C. McEntire - Eno Axis
  8. William Elliot Whitmore - I'm With You
  9. Various Artists - On The Road : A Tribute To John Hartford
  10. Maya De Vitry - How to Break a Fall

Rob Daves: ARC Overnight host & director:

  1. Run the Jewels - RTJ4
  2. The Third Mind - s/t
  3. Ohmme - Fantasize Your Ghost
  4. Bill Callahan - Gold Record
  5. My Baby - Live
  6. Juana Molina - ANRMAL (Live in Mexico)
  7. Rob Mazurek + Exploding Star Orchestra - Dimensional Stardust
  8. Bookends - Calliope
  9. Nick Cave - Idiot Prayer
  10. Bob Mould - Blue Hearts

Brad Watson: Cosmic American Music Show host:

  1. Joshua Ray Walker - Glad You Made It
  2. Drive By Truckers - The Unraveling
  3. Drive By Truckers - The New OK
  4. Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times
  5. Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof
  6. Zephaniah Ohora - Listening To The Music
  7. Kenny Roby - The Reservoir
  8. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
  9. X -  Alphabetland
  10. Parson Red Heads - Lifetime Of Comedy

Scotty Robertson: The Rhythm Theorem host:

  1. Butcher Brown - #KingButch
  2. Chance Hayden - Grab & Go
  3. Redtenbacher`s Funkestra - The Hang
  4. Khruangbin - Mordechai
  5. Maceo Parker - Soul Food, Cooking with Maceo
  6. Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
  7. Randall Bramblett Band - Pine Needle Fire
  8. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
  9. The Allergies - Say the Word
  10. Sharon Jones & Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)

Sander Morrison: Monday night host:

  1. Ella Fitzgerald- The Lost Berlin Tapes
  2. Maceo Parker- Soul Food
  3. The James Hunter Six- Nick Of Time
  4. Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band- Letter To You
  5. Paul Burch- Light Sensitive
  6. Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Undercover to Benefit Cat's Cradle
  7. Rolling Stones- Goats Head Soup Remaster
  8. Shemekia Copeland- Uncivil War
  9. Pretenders- Hate For Sale
  10. Tyler Ramsey- Found A Picture Of You

Hayley Walker: Tuesday night host:

  1. David Ramirez- My Love is a Hurricane
  2. Mt. Joy- Rearrange Us
  3. Chris Stapleton- Starting Over
  4. Cayucas- Blue Summer
  5. Raye Zaragoza- Woman in Color
  6. Lianne La Havas- Lianne La Havas
  7. Emma Donavan & The Putbacks- Crossover
  8. Fretland- Fretland
  9. Brent Cobb- Keep Em’ On They Toes
  10. Lydia Loveless- Daughter

Ross O’Neal: Thursday night host:

  1. Waxahatchee - St. Cloud
  2. John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe
  3. Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes, Future Jokes
  4. Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
  5. Bronwynne Brent - Undercover
  6. Sarah Jarosz - World on the Ground
  7. Bonny Light Horseman - BLH
  8. Nadia Reid - NR
  9. Samantha Crain - A Small Death
  10. Various: On the Road - A Tribute to John Hartford

Eddie B. Stokes: Goin’ Across the Mountain host:

  1. Fireside Collective - Elements
  2. Lindley Creek - Freedom, Love, and the Open Road
  3. Thomm Jutz - To live in two worlds, Vol. 1
  4. X - Alphabetland
  5. Ray Cardwell - Just a little rain
  6. Special consensus - Chicago barn dance
  7. Appalachian Road Show - Tribulation
  8. Drive-by truckers - The unraveling
  9. Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass, vol 1
  10. SteelDrivers - Bad for you

Nate Tadlock: Culture Caravan and alternate host:

  1. Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
  2. Avett Brothers, The - The Third Gleam
  3. Emma Swift - Blonde on the Tracks
  4. Wood Brothers, The - Kingdom in My Mind
  5. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
  6. Sylvan Esso - Free Love
  7. Joan Osborne - Trouble and Strife
  8. John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe
  9. Songhoy Blues - Optimisme
  10. Mountain Goats, The - Getting Into Knives

Spencer Jones: Underwriting Sales Rep and alternate host:

  1. Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times
  2. Sharon Jones - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
  3. Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm In Arm
  4. Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia
  5. Two Tracks - Cheers to Solitude
  6. Various: On The Road - A Tribute to John Hartford
  7. Seamus Egan - Early Bright
  8. Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways
  9. Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
  10. Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes Future Jokes

Brother Justin DeVito: Dubatomic Particles host:

  1. Flying Vipers - Cuttings
  2. Phish - Sigma Oasis
  3. Akae Beka - Protocols
  4. Pale Rider - Melismatic Dub
  5. Kruanghbin - Mordecai
  6. Protoje - In Search Of Lost Time
  7. Prince Fatty - Disco Deception
  8. The Senior All Stars - Elated & Related
  9. Jah9 - Note To Self
  10. Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)

Kevin Washington: Operations Assistant:

  1. The War & Treaty – Hearts Town
  2. Raye Zaragoza – Woman in Color
  3. Khruangbin – Mordeachai
  4. The Claudettes – High Times in the Dark
  5. Beck – Hyperspace
  6. Marcus King – El Dorado
  7. Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor
  8. Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard
  9. Justin Wells – The United State
  10. Funky Chemist – Groove Generator