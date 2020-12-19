WNCW's 2020 Top 100 - Staff Picks

Joe Kendrick, Program Director:
- Paul Burch – Light Sensitive
- Charley Crockett – Welcome To Hard Times
- Joshua Ray Walker – Glad You Made It
- Nathaniel Rateliff – And It’s Still Alright
- Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit – Reunions
- Sarah Siskind – Modern Appalachia
- Michael Kiwanuka – Kiwanuka
- American Aquarium – Lamentations
- Tami Neilson – Chickaboom!
- Kenny Roby – The Reservoir
Martin Anderson: Music Director & Morning Host:
- Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2: The Lost Songs Volumes 1-3
- Snowgoose - The Making of You
- Allergies, The - Say the Word
- Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
- Sharon Jones & the Dap-Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
- Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
- Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound
- Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm in Arm
- Dave Alvin - From An Old Guitar: Rare & Unreleased Recordings
- Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You
Joe Greene: Afternoon, Goin’ Across the Mountain, and The Tall Grass host:
- Logan Ledger
- Darrell Scott - Jaroso
- Special Consensus - Chicago Barn Dance
- Danny Barnes - Man On Fire
- Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
- Maceo Parker-Soul Food
- Monophonics - It's Only Us
- Joachim Cooder - Over That Road I'm Bound
- Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn – Wu Fei & Abigail Washburn
- Loudon Wainwright III with Vince Giordano - I'd Rather Lead A Band
Roland Dierauf: Afternoon and Jazz & Beyond host:
- Waxahatchee -- Saint Cloud
- Bananagun -- The True Story of Banangun
- Kiwanuka -- Kiwanuka
- Dirk Powell -- When I Wait For You
- Parson Red Heads -- Lifetime Of Comedy
- David Childers -- Interstate Lullaby
- Christian McBride Big Band -- For Jimmy, Wes and Oliver
- Steep Canyon Rangers -- Arm In Arm
- Dr. Rubberfunk -- My Life at 45
- Will Bernard -- Freelance Subversives
Jasmin Melton: Mountain Mornings host:
- Dirk Powell - When I Wait For You
- Gillian Welch - Boots No. 2 Vol. 1-3
- Cahalen Morrison - Wealth of Sorrow
- Paul Burch & WPA Ballclub - Light Sensitive
- Bella White - Just Like Leaving
- Krista Shows - Prone to Wander
- H.C. McEntire - Eno Axis
- William Elliot Whitmore - I'm With You
- Various Artists - On The Road : A Tribute To John Hartford
- Maya De Vitry - How to Break a Fall
Rob Daves: ARC Overnight host & director:
- Run the Jewels - RTJ4
- The Third Mind - s/t
- Ohmme - Fantasize Your Ghost
- Bill Callahan - Gold Record
- My Baby - Live
- Juana Molina - ANRMAL (Live in Mexico)
- Rob Mazurek + Exploding Star Orchestra - Dimensional Stardust
- Bookends - Calliope
- Nick Cave - Idiot Prayer
- Bob Mould - Blue Hearts
Brad Watson: Cosmic American Music Show host:
- Joshua Ray Walker - Glad You Made It
- Drive By Truckers - The Unraveling
- Drive By Truckers - The New OK
- Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times
- Lilly Hiatt - Walking Proof
- Zephaniah Ohora - Listening To The Music
- Kenny Roby - The Reservoir
- Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
- X - Alphabetland
- Parson Red Heads - Lifetime Of Comedy
Scotty Robertson: The Rhythm Theorem host:
- Butcher Brown - #KingButch
- Chance Hayden - Grab & Go
- Redtenbacher`s Funkestra - The Hang
- Khruangbin - Mordechai
- Maceo Parker - Soul Food, Cooking with Maceo
- Michael Kiwanuka - Kiwanuka
- Randall Bramblett Band - Pine Needle Fire
- Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
- The Allergies - Say the Word
- Sharon Jones & Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Condition Was In)
Sander Morrison: Monday night host:
- Ella Fitzgerald- The Lost Berlin Tapes
- Maceo Parker- Soul Food
- The James Hunter Six- Nick Of Time
- Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band- Letter To You
- Paul Burch- Light Sensitive
- Cover Charge: NC Artists Go Undercover to Benefit Cat's Cradle
- Rolling Stones- Goats Head Soup Remaster
- Shemekia Copeland- Uncivil War
- Pretenders- Hate For Sale
- Tyler Ramsey- Found A Picture Of You
Hayley Walker: Tuesday night host:
- David Ramirez- My Love is a Hurricane
- Mt. Joy- Rearrange Us
- Chris Stapleton- Starting Over
- Cayucas- Blue Summer
- Raye Zaragoza- Woman in Color
- Lianne La Havas- Lianne La Havas
- Emma Donavan & The Putbacks- Crossover
- Fretland- Fretland
- Brent Cobb- Keep Em’ On They Toes
- Lydia Loveless- Daughter
Ross O’Neal: Thursday night host:
- Waxahatchee - St. Cloud
- John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe
- Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes, Future Jokes
- Kathleen Edwards - Total Freedom
- Bronwynne Brent - Undercover
- Sarah Jarosz - World on the Ground
- Bonny Light Horseman - BLH
- Nadia Reid - NR
- Samantha Crain - A Small Death
- Various: On the Road - A Tribute to John Hartford
Eddie B. Stokes: Goin’ Across the Mountain host:
- Fireside Collective - Elements
- Lindley Creek - Freedom, Love, and the Open Road
- Thomm Jutz - To live in two worlds, Vol. 1
- X - Alphabetland
- Ray Cardwell - Just a little rain
- Special consensus - Chicago barn dance
- Appalachian Road Show - Tribulation
- Drive-by truckers - The unraveling
- Sturgill Simpson - Cuttin' Grass, vol 1
- SteelDrivers - Bad for you
Nate Tadlock: Culture Caravan and alternate host:
- Waxahatchee - Saint Cloud
- Avett Brothers, The - The Third Gleam
- Emma Swift - Blonde on the Tracks
- Wood Brothers, The - Kingdom in My Mind
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Checked in (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
- Sylvan Esso - Free Love
- Joan Osborne - Trouble and Strife
- John Craigie - Asterisk the Universe
- Songhoy Blues - Optimisme
- Mountain Goats, The - Getting Into Knives
Spencer Jones: Underwriting Sales Rep and alternate host:
- Charley Crockett - Welcome To Hard Times
- Sharon Jones - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
- Steep Canyon Rangers - Arm In Arm
- Sarah Siskind - Modern Appalachia
- Two Tracks - Cheers to Solitude
- Various: On The Road - A Tribute to John Hartford
- Seamus Egan - Early Bright
- Bob Dylan - Rough & Rowdy Ways
- Elvin Bishop & Charlie Musselwhite - 100 Years of Blues
- Blitzen Trapper - Holy Smokes Future Jokes
Brother Justin DeVito: Dubatomic Particles host:
- Flying Vipers - Cuttings
- Phish - Sigma Oasis
- Akae Beka - Protocols
- Pale Rider - Melismatic Dub
- Kruanghbin - Mordecai
- Protoje - In Search Of Lost Time
- Prince Fatty - Disco Deception
- The Senior All Stars - Elated & Related
- Jah9 - Note To Self
- Sharon Jones & The Dap Kings - Just Dropped In (To See What Condition My Rendition Was In)
Kevin Washington: Operations Assistant:
- The War & Treaty – Hearts Town
- Raye Zaragoza – Woman in Color
- Khruangbin – Mordeachai
- The Claudettes – High Times in the Dark
- Beck – Hyperspace
- Marcus King – El Dorado
- Norah Jones – Pick Me Up Off the Floor
- Robert Cray Band – That’s What I Heard
- Justin Wells – The United State
- Funky Chemist – Groove Generator