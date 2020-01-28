Win Tickets To See Rebirth Brass Band at Paramount Bristol Saturday, Feb. 1 in Tennessee

Wanna win tickets to see Rebirth Brass Band at The Paramount Bristol in Tennessee, Sat. Feb. 1? Sure you do! - Here's how you enter the contest: Send email to pledge@wncw.org with Rebirth in subject line! Contest ends at 5pm Thursday, Jan. 30 and will be posted Thursday evening. Whether seen on HBO’s Treme or at the band's legendary Tuesday night gig at The Maple Leaf, Grammy-winning Rebirth Brass Band is a true New Orleans institution. The band has evolved from playing the streets of the French Quarter to playing festivals and stages all over the world. While committed to upholding the tradition of brass bands, they have also extended themselves into the realms of funk and hip-hop to create their signature sound, winning over several generations of music lovers.

“Rebirth can be precise whenever it wants to,” says The New York Times, “but it’s more like a party than a machine. It’s a working model of the New Orleans musical ethos: as long as everybody knows what they’re doing, anyone can cut loose.” In the wake of the sometimes- stringent competition amongst New Orleans brass bands, Rebirth is the undisputed leader of the pack, and they show no signs of slowing down.

Good luck and please tell your friends!

