Saturdays, 7am - 11am

From the early syncopation of Scott Joplin, to the bebop challenges of Dizzy and Bird, to the melancholy musings of Miles, the joy of Ella, and the intergalactic journeys of Sun Ra -- the music we call jazz has covered a lot of cultural territory. The conversation has lasted 100 years, and it keeps getting richer. Your voice is a part of it, on Jazz and Beyond.