We Have TICKETS! WNCW Fall Fundraiser Tickets & Gift Certificates Available When You Make A Pledge

WE HAVE TICKETS FOR YOU!

Seriously, We have lots of great opportunities for seeing live music AND supporting your favorite public radio station, WNCW 88.7 FM! We also have some groovy gift certificates. You will have to call us at 800 245 8870 to pick up on these amazing thank you gifts. They are not available online.

So... make it a date night, or perhaps give them as a Christmas gift and/or birthday present for one of your significant others!

Fall Fundraiser Tickets:

Keller Williams with Jeff Sipe - 185 King Street, Brevard, NC December 5, 2019 at 9pm

Avett Brothers – Bon Secours Arena, Greenville, SC – October 31, 2019 at 8pm

Darin & Brooke Aldridge – Buck Stove in Spruce Pine, NC – October 19, 2019 at 3pm

Cryptic New Year’s Eve Show – Explore Asheville.com Areana, NC – December 31, 2019 at 8pm

Umphrey’s McGee – Explore Asheville.com Arena- Friday/February 14 and Saturday/February 15, 2020 at 8pm

Balsam Range with Volume Five - Going Across The Mountain LIVE- Foundation For Performing Arts in Spindale, NC January 18, 2020 at 7pm

The Cleverlys- FR8yard VIP tickets in Spartanburg, SC – November 15, 2019 7pm

Ricky Skaggs – JE Broyhill Civic Center in Lenior, NC – October 24, 2019 at 7:30pm RESERVED SEATING

Thievery Corporation – Orange Peel in Asheville, NC – Sunday/November 3, and Monday/November 4 at 8pm

Calexico with Iron & Wine- Orange Peel in Asheville, NC- February 8, 2020 at 8pm

Infamous Stringdusters- Orange Peel in Asheville, NC-November 7, 2019 at 9pm

Jimmy Herring & The Five of Seven- Orange Peel in Ash2ville, NC – November 8, 2019 at 8:30pm

New Pornographers- Orange Peel in Asheville, NC- November 11, 2019 at 8pm

Karla Bonoff with Nina Gerber- Paramount Bristol in Bristol, TN- November 6th at 8pm

T ‘n’ T Tour: Tinsley Ellis and Tommy Castro & The Painkillers- Paramount Bristol in Bristol, TN-November 29, 2019 at 8pm

Mark O’Connor’s Appalachian Christmas- Paramount Bristol in Bristol, TN December 1, 2019 at 7pm

Becky Buller Band PLUS a $25 Gift Certificate to Mellow Mushroom in Spartanburg, SC- Spartanburg Philharmonic- December 13, 2019 8pm

Bela Fleck and Abigail Washburn PLUS a $25 Gift Certificate to Mellow Mushroom in Spartanburg, SC- Spartanburg Philharmonic-January 31, 2020 at 8pm

Lonesome River Band PLUS a $25 Gift Certificate to Mellow Mushroom in Spartanburg, SC- Spartanburg Philharmonic- April 23, 2020 8pm

John Prine with Ben Dickey-National Shows 2- Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC October 30, 2019 at 8pm

Rodrigo y Gabriela-Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC-December 3, 2019 at 7:30pm

Ray Lamontagne- Thomas Wolfe Auditorium in Asheville, NC- October 20, 2019 7pm

Violet Bell- Tina McGuire Theatre in Asheville, NC- December 6 and 7, 2019 – 8pm

Tryon Beer Festival-Tryon Depot Plaza in Tryon, NC- November 2, 2019 at 1pm

Tryon Beer Festival VIP Tickets-Tryon Depot Plaza in Tryon, NC-November 2, 2019 at 1pm

Neil DeGrasse Tyson VIP Tickets- US Cellular Center in Asheville, NC-January 21, 2020 at 7pm

A Swannanoa Soltice- Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC-December 22, 2019 at 2 & 7pm

The Black Market Trust – Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC-January 16, 2020 at 7pm

Dreamer’s Circus-Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC-Feb 28, 2020 at 8pm

Derina Harvey Band-Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC- March 5, 2020 at 8pm

Susan Werner and David Myles-Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC- March 19, 2020 at 8pm

Shana Tucker-Wortham Ctr For Performing Arts in Asheville, NC- April 4, 2020 at 8pm

The Cleverlys- Harvest House Performing Arts Venue in Boone, NC- November 16, 2019

Cece Winans- Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC- December 13, 2019

Travis Tritt- Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC- January 21, 2020

Jake Shimabukuro- Newberry Opera House in Newberry, SC January 25, 2020

Aaron Neville- Newberry Opera house in Newberry, SC – November 20, 2019

Gift Certificates:

Daniel Stowe Botanical Gardens Gift Certificate- Belmont, NC OPEN DATES

Mellow Mushroom Gift Certificates- $25

Tweetsie Railroad in Blowing Rock. NC – One pair of tickets OPEN DATES

Intrepid Artists 25 Year Anniversary Party- Amos Southend and Neighborhood Theater-TWO DAY EVENT One day it’s at Amos – November 8, 2019 and the other day it’s at Neighborhood Theater November 9, 2019

Cabot Cheese Gift Certificate for $25

Cabot Cheese Gift Certificate for $50