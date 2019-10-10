Studio B Rewind, SUNDAY Oct. 13th - Doc Watson | Bob Weir | Ladysmith Black Mambazo

By Vicki Dameron 7 minutes ago
  • Circular WNCW 30th Anniversary Logo with sunrays
    Logo by Rob Hibbitts

Our Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark has a super special show to share with us on Sunday, October 13th at 7pm. It's special because WNCW staffers went on the air on October 13th in 1989. Our wonderful host dug deep into the archives to put together a show that exemplifies the eclectic nature of all of WNCW's programming - then and now.

"We're celebrating WNCW's 30th anniversary this week by listening to three classic live sessions that illustrate the wide range of music that our listeners have embraced and supported over the past three decades: Doc Watson and Jack Lawrence recorded in our studio back in 1997, Bob Weir and Ratdog in a 2001 session, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, originally broadcast in 2003." ~Kim Clark

Tags: 
Studio B Rewind
doc watson
Jack Lawrence
bob weir
Ratdog
Ladysmith Black Mambazo
kim clark
30th Anniversary
public radio
NC Public Radio
Radio Stream
nc mountains
Public Broadcasting
Music

Related Content

Artist Rob Hibbitts Wins The WNCW 30th Anniversary Logo Contest

By Vicki Dameron Jul 3, 2019
Rob Hibbitts

For years, Rob Hibbitts sent in his WNCW donations in envelopes that always featured colorful drawings of nature - mountains, creeks, flora and fauna. This week, he won the top vote for "Best WNCW 30th Anniversary Logo" in a contest we held in May and June 2019.

We called upon 20 different judges to help choose their favorite logo, and nine of them chose Hibbitts' vibrant graphic as their number one choice out of 28 submissions. Many judges included his work in their second and third choices.

On The Way Up | Episode 46 - Rodney Crowell, Los Coast, Sunny War PLUS Kim Clark is DJ For The Day

By Vicki Dameron Sep 12, 2019
Female smiling sitting in production room of radio station WNCW
Vicki Dameron

"WNCW’s new music podcast features a number of Texans in this episode, ranging from all time WNCW favorites like Rodney Crowell to newcomers like Los Coast," said WNCW Program Director Joe Kendrick. "We get to one of our go-to western North Carolina outfits as well, with Seth Kauffman’s band Floating Action. Plus, we drop in on several women artists who are new to the scene, with songs from Sunny War, Esther Rose and Madison Cunningham.