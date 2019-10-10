Studio B Rewind, SUNDAY Oct. 13th - Doc Watson | Bob Weir | Ladysmith Black Mambazo

Our Studio B Rewind Host Kim Clark has a super special show to share with us on Sunday, October 13th at 7pm. It's special because WNCW staffers went on the air on October 13th in 1989. Our wonderful host dug deep into the archives to put together a show that exemplifies the eclectic nature of all of WNCW's programming - then and now.

"We're celebrating WNCW's 30th anniversary this week by listening to three classic live sessions that illustrate the wide range of music that our listeners have embraced and supported over the past three decades: Doc Watson and Jack Lawrence recorded in our studio back in 1997, Bob Weir and Ratdog in a 2001 session, and Ladysmith Black Mambazo, originally broadcast in 2003." ~Kim Clark