More to the Story: Native American Casino Debate in Western NC

The Catawba Indian Nation hopes to build a casino in Kings Mountain, Cleveland County NC. While there is support from local and state representatives for Catawba's plan, there is also opposition from the Eastern Band of Cherokee Indians, who have state representatives on their side as well. Cherokee is already home to the ever growing Harrah's Cherokee Casino. What makes this issue right or wrong? Reporter Holly Kays of Smoky Mountain News explains on this More to the Story from July 17, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host