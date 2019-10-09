More to the Story- Asheville Headlines: Legionaire's Disease, Drugs and the Homeless

Casey Blake, Opinions Editor and Columnist with the Asheville Citizen Times returns to WNCW's 'More to the Story' to address recent headlines. This includes the growing number of individuals diagnoised with Legionaire's Disease after attending the Mountain State Fair and concerns about how authorities handle the city's fight against drugs, prostitution and homelessness. The conversation first hit the airwaves on October 2, 2019.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's More To The Story- Paul Foster, Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edtion Regional Host