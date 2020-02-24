Live Thursday, February 27th between 11am & Noon: Kerry Hart

Heartfelt songs from this Los Angeles-based artist, passing through the area on a radio station tour for her new album I Know a Gun. “All of the songs come from emotions that I needed to process,” says Hart, who partly attributes her intricate inner world to growing up in a troubled home and learning to tend to herself at a young age. “In the end, I needed to make this album for my own wellbeing and healing and peace, almost as a balm for my own hurt. Now I want everyone to take this medicine for themselves, and realize the value of their own magic." Get to know her more here.