Friday Feature - WNCW's Paul Foster Talks To Award Winning Director Jeffrey Blount

By Paul Foster 3 hours ago
  • Author Jeffrey Blount Being Interviewed By News Producer Paul Foster
    Jeffrey Blount and Paul Foster in Studio B

In recognition of Black History Month, Isothermal Community College, in Spindale NC - home to WNCW, welcomed guest speaker, Jeffrey Blount, retired veteran director of NBC News programs from the Today Show to Meet The Press.  Blount worked with the network for more than 30 years and is also an author, an award winning documentary script writer, and winner of an Emmy.  Blount is traveling across the country to talk about his latest book, The Emancipation of Evan Walls, and to share thoughts on issues involving race and social justice. During his visit here, he spoke to local high school students, ICC staff and community members about his early years, his career and his mentors.The interview first aired on Feb. 7, 2020.

Posted by Host and Producer of WNCW's The Friday Feature, Paul Foster- Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host

