Friday Feature- What's Up with the Charlotte Folk Society

The focus of this Friday Feature Interview of the Week was on The Charlotte Folk Society. Interviewed was Board Member Mary Shumway, who went over the history of the long-running group - plus how they made adjustments in operating during the pandemic and outdoor events scheduled for later this year. The interview first aired on January 8, 2021.

Posted by Host and Producer for The Friday Feature Interview of the Week- Paul Foster, WNCW Senior Producer, News Director, and Morning Edition Regional Host